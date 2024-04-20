2024 April 20 12:17

Stena Bulk completes sale of Stena Blue Sky

Leading tanker shipping company Stena Bulk has announced the successful sale of Stena Blue Sky to an undisclosed Asian buyer. The sale of Stena Blue Sky follows the recent announcement that Stena Bulk had sold two LNG carriers to BW LNG.



The successful transfer of Stena Blue Sky has already taken place. The vessel was delivered on April 18th in Singapore.



Originally built in 2006 by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering in South Korea, Stena Blue Sky has a carrying capacity 145,000cbm of LNG.



Erik Hånell, President & CEO of Stena Bulk, said: “We are pleased with the successful sale of Stena Blue Sky. This sale aligns with our strategic vision as we explore new avenues of growth within our fleet".



“We look forward to new opportunities for the Stena Bulk fleet and for our company. As we navigate this transition, we remain steadfast in our commitment to optimising our fleet, while simultaneously driving innovation and expansion".



In addition to the LNG vessels, Stena Bulk also owns Stena Power & LNG Solutions, a company that offers innovative and cost-effective jettyless solutions for LNG, ammonia, CO2, and gas to power. The team is currently working on developing regasification/import terminals for LNG, as well as import and export terminals for ammonia and gas to power solutions that involve onshore distribution of LNG.



As part of an ongoing sales process, Stena Bulk and Stena Power & LNG Solutions are actively maintaining dialogues with several interested parties regarding a potential straight sale of the business unit, or co-investment in its future.



With offices in seven countries, Stena Bulk is one of the world’s leading tanker shipping companies. The company controls a combined fleet of around 70 vessels. Stena Bulk is part of the Stena Sphere, which has more than 19,000 employees and sales of SEK 57 billion.