  2024 April 19

    CMA CGM to strengthen and reshuffle its SEAS1 & SEAS2 services connecting Asia and East Coast South America

    CMA CGM introduced its new Asia-East Coast South America set up that will start in May 2024.

    This new set up includes a complete reshuffle of SEAS1 & SEAS2 loops, according to the company's release.
    The new features will be the following:
     
    SEAS2 - Dedicated to Brazil South Range & North East volumes
    - Fleet: 12 vessels of up to 13,500 TEU specially designed for this trade (6 operated by CMA CGM, LNG propelled)
    - Starting date: May 5th, 2024 in Tianjin
    - Rotation: Tianjin - Qingdao - Shanghai - Ningbo - Shekou - Singapore - Rio de Janeiro - Santos (SBG) - Paranagua - Itapoa - Navegantes - Santos (SBG) - Colombo - Singapore - Hong Kong - Tianjin
    - SEAS2 will be the first loop serving 2 ports in North China, opening major import and export opportunities in this area
    - In-house feeder connections will be available in Rio de Janeiro for enhanced connectivity
    - Eastbound, Colombo will serve as a hub for Middle East and Subcontinent connections
     
    SEAS2
    SEAS1 - Particularly focusing on Argentina & Uruguay cargo
    - Fleet: 13 vessels (1 operated by CMA CGM)
    - Starting date: May 10th, 2024 in Shanghai
    - Rotation: Shanghai - Ningbo - Yantian - Hong Kong - Rio de Janeiro - Santos (DPW) - Navegantes - Montevideo - Buenos Aires - Paranagua - Santos (DPW) - Singapore - Hong Kong - Shanghai
    - Rio Grande will be offered in relay via Santos

