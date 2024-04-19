2024 April 19 18:02

CMA CGM to strengthen and reshuffle its SEAS1 & SEAS2 services connecting Asia and East Coast South America

CMA CGM introduced its new Asia-East Coast South America set up that will start in May 2024.

This new set up includes a complete reshuffle of SEAS1 & SEAS2 loops, according to the company's release.

The new features will be the following:



SEAS2 - Dedicated to Brazil South Range & North East volumes

- Fleet: 12 vessels of up to 13,500 TEU specially designed for this trade (6 operated by CMA CGM, LNG propelled)

- Starting date: May 5th, 2024 in Tianjin

- Rotation: Tianjin - Qingdao - Shanghai - Ningbo - Shekou - Singapore - Rio de Janeiro - Santos (SBG) - Paranagua - Itapoa - Navegantes - Santos (SBG) - Colombo - Singapore - Hong Kong - Tianjin

- SEAS2 will be the first loop serving 2 ports in North China, opening major import and export opportunities in this area

- In-house feeder connections will be available in Rio de Janeiro for enhanced connectivity

- Eastbound, Colombo will serve as a hub for Middle East and Subcontinent connections



SEAS1 - Particularly focusing on Argentina & Uruguay cargo

- Fleet: 13 vessels (1 operated by CMA CGM)

- Starting date: May 10th, 2024 in Shanghai

- Rotation: Shanghai - Ningbo - Yantian - Hong Kong - Rio de Janeiro - Santos (DPW) - Navegantes - Montevideo - Buenos Aires - Paranagua - Santos (DPW) - Singapore - Hong Kong - Shanghai

- Rio Grande will be offered in relay via Santos