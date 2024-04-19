2024 April 19 17:25

OOCL upgrades Transpacific Latin Atlantic 1/ 2 (TLA1/ 2) service

OOCL announced a service upgrade in the Asia – East Coast South America (ECSA) network effective from May 2024, according to the company's release.



TLA1/ 2 will provide direct connection between Asia and Brazil / River Plate, offering competitive service and scheduling options for the shipments. With an attractive transit time of 26 days only from China to Brazil, the loops provide customer with competitive and reliable shipment options.

To cater growth of market demand in ECSA network, all vessels in TLA2 service will upsize to 14,000 TEU nominal capacity from May 2024. The new capacity deployment can cater more refrigerated container demand from ECSA to Asia.



Port rotation for TLA1 service:

Shanghai – Ningbo – Yantian – Hong Kong – Singapore – Rio de Janeiro – Santos – Navegantes – Montevideo – Buenos Aires – Paranagua – Santos – Singapore – Hong Kong – Shanghai



Port rotation for TLA2 service:

Tianjin – Qingdao – Shanghai – Ningbo – Shekou – Singapore – Rio De Janeiro – Santos – Paranagua – Itapoa – Navegantes – Santos – Rio De Janeiro – Colombo – Singapore – Hong Kong – Tianjin



The service will commence from mv. COSCO SHIPPING ARGENTINA (ETA Tianjin 5/May).