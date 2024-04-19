2024 April 19 16:45

The world's two largest hydrogen ships are to be built in Norway

Torghatten Nord has chosen the Norwegian Myklebust Shipyard for the construction of two hydrogen ferries, which will carry up to 120 cars on Norway's longest ferry route between Bodø and Lofoten, according to the company's release.

The ferries will be the world's largest hydrogen ships, and will be bunkered with hydrogen produced in Bodø.

The contract for the construction of the 117 meter long ferries means increased staffing and high activity at the shipyard for the foreseeable future.

The ferries will be delivered from Myklebust Verft during 2026. The suppliers of design, technology, equipment and hydrogen in the project are Norwegian, and the project also has close cooperation with the Norwegian Maritime Directorate and the class company Lloyd's Register to develop procedures and safety standards for a completely new type of ferries.