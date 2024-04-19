2024 April 19 15:29

World's first ammonia dual-fuel Aframaxes to be developed by MISC

MISC enters into Time Charter Party Contracts (TCP) with PETCO Trading Labuan Company Ltd (PTLCL) via its petroleum arm, AET for the world’s first two ammonia dual-fuel Aframaxes. Through these vessels, PTLCL will be able to transport its products to customers around the world while contributing to the industry decarbonisation by utilising ammonia as the cleaner alternative to conventional fuel, according to the company's release.



AET also signed the Shipbuilding Contracts (SBC) for these two vessels with Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co., Ltd (DSIC), a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC).



MISC is an international maritime conglomerate with more than 55 years of experience in the maritime industry.