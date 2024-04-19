2024 April 19 10:45

Steerprop selected to supply main propulsion and tunnel thrusters for Canadian Coast Guard multi-purpose vessels program

Steerprop has been chosen to provide a comprehensive Polar Class 4 (PC 4) propulsion package for the Canadian Coast Guard's Multi-Purpose Vessels (MPVs) renewal program, according to the company's release.

The contract entails the supply of propulsion packages for the initial six MPVs, integral to Canada's National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS).

Steerprop's solution comprises two tunnel thrusters for auxiliary propulsion and two Contra-Rotating Propulsors (CRP) for main propulsion, engineered to meet the stringent operational demands of the vessels in challenging Arctic waters.

Steerprop's solution ensures exceptional operational reliability, maneuverability, and efficiency, essential for the diverse missions undertaken by the Canadian Coast Guard in the Eastern and Western Seaboards and the western and lower Arctic.

The CRP units not only serve propulsion needs but also facilitate efficient ice management, crucial for maintaining safe navigation channels and responding to emergencies in icy conditions. With a design that optimizes efficiency even at lower power levels, Steerprop's solution minimizes energy consumption while maximizing operational versatility and reliability.



Steerprop is a leading designer and manufacturer of propulsion systems for the most demanding applications and toughest conditions.



