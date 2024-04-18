2024 April 18 14:04

CMA CGM sells part of the foreign activities of Bolloré Logistics to the Balguerie Group

In line with the commitments made by CMA CGM to the European Commission and the Polynesian Competition Authority in the context of the acquisition of Bolloré Logistics, CMA CGM has initiated the sale of 100% of Bolloré Logistics' activities in Guadeloupe, Martinique, Saint-Martin, French Guiana, and Polynesia, according to the company's release.



In this context, the CMA CGM Group has received a put option from the Balguerie Group with whom it has signed an exclusivity agreement for the sale of these activities.



The confirmation of this put option will occur following the information and consultation procedures of the competent work councils.

Additionally, the effective acquisition of these activities by the Balguerie Group is subject to obtaining applicable regulatory approvals, as well as approval from both competition authorities under the commitments made by CMA CGM.



Bolloré Logistics' activities in La Reunion and Nouvelle Calédonie are not affected by the sale and will therefore remain within the scope of the CMA CGM Group.





About CMA CGM

Led by Rodolphe Saadé, the CMA CGM Group, a global player of sea, land, air and logistics solutions, serves more than 420 ports around the world across five continents, with a fleet of around 620 vessels. In 2023, it carried a total of 21.8 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) containers. With its subsidiary CEVA Logistics, a global logistics provider that delivered 522,000 tonnes of air cargo and more than 22 million tonnes of inland freight cargo, and its CMA CGM AIR CARGO division, the CMA CGM Group is constantly innovating to offer its customers a comprehensive, increasingly efficient range of new maritime, overland and air shipping and logistics solutions.

Firmly committed to the energy transition in shipping and a pioneer in the use of alternative fuels, the CMA CGM Group has set a Net Zero Carbon target for 2050.

Every year, the Group supports thousands of children through its CMA CGM Foundation, with initiatives to promote education and equal opportunity for all. The CMA CGM Foundation also responds to humanitarian crises requiring urgent action by calling on the Group’s shipping and logistics expertise to deliver humanitarian supplies around the world.

Present in 160 countries through its network of more than 400 offices and 750 warehouses, the Group employs 180,000 people worldwide, of which around 6,000 in Marseille where its head office is located.