2024 April 18 13:23

DP World launches a new Air Tracking feature to its SeaRates platform

DP World has launched a new Air Tracking feature to its SeaRates platform, in its latest innovative solution to provide cargo owners with unparalleled real-time visibility of across the entire supply chain., according to the company's release.

Designed to meet the ever-evolving demands of the logistics industry, the Air Tracking feature seamlessly integrates with the online SeaRates platform offering users a comprehensive solution to monitor their shipments across land, sea and now air.

The Air Tracking feature is a natural extension of SeaRates existing suite of tools, which includes freight tracking, Logistics Community Systems (LCS), and ship scheduling. This holistic approach ensures that customers have access to all the necessary tools to optimize their supply chain operations efficiently.