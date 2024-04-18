2024 April 18 12:31

Port of Los Angeles container volume increases 19% to 743,417 TEU in March 2024

The Port of Los Angeles handled 743,417 container units in March, a 19% increase over the previous year. It was the eighth consecutive month of year-over-year growth at the nation’s busiest port, according to the company's release.



For the first quarter ending March 31, local dockworkers moved 2,380,503 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) across Los Angeles marine terminals––nearly 30% more than 2023. It was among the Port’s best first quarter starts, behind only the pandemic import surge in 2021 and 2022.



March 2024 loaded imports landed at 379,542 TEUs, up 19% compared to the previous year. Loaded exports came in at 144,718 TEUs, an increase of 47% compared to last year. It was the Port’s best export month since January 2020 and marked 10 consecutive months of year-over-year export gains.



The Port processed 219,158 empty containers, up 7% over 2023.



The Port of Los Angeles is North America’s leading trade gateway and has ranked as the No. 1 container port in the United States for 24 consecutive years. In 2023, the Port generated $292 billion in trade and handled a total of 8.6 million container units, sustaining its top rank among U.S. ports.