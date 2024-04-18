2024 April 18 11:23

Wartsila cargo handling and fuel gas supply systems selected for three new Very Large Ethane Gas Carriers

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions, part of technology group Wärtsilä, will supply cargo handling and fuel supply systems for three new large sized ethane gas carrier (VLEC) vessels, according to the company's release. The ships are being built at the HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) yard in Korea for owner Purus. The order, which was booked by Wärtsilä in Q1 2024, further strengthens Wärtsilä’s market-leading position in this sector.

In line with the Purus’ emphasis on achieving net zero carbon emissions for its fleet by 2030, the new vessels are designed to be as efficient as possible in all respects. The Wärtsilä cargo handling and fuel supply solutions were selected based on their proven efficiency and track record of successful installations.



The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard commencing in March 2025.

Purus is a world leader in providing global energy customers with maritime services for the gas transport and offshore wind industries. They own and operate one of the world’s largest and youngest fleets of gas carriers, construction service operation vessels (C/SOVs) and crew transfer vessels (CTVs) and, together with Wärtsilä, are at the forefront of decarbonizing the maritime sector.