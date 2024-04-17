2024 April 17 16:16

Hanwha Ocean wins 176.4 bln-won order for 1 LPG carrier

Hanwha Ocean Co., the world's third-largest shipbuilder by order backlog has clinched a 176.4 billion-won (US$127 million) order to build a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carrier for a shipper based in the Americas, according to Yonhap.

Hanwha Ocean will build the vessels at its shipyard in Geoje on the south coast for delivery to the undisclosed shipping company by the first quarter of 2027, the company said in a regulatory filing.

So far this year, Hanwha Ocean has bagged $3.39 billion worth of orders to build 12 liquefied natural gas carriers, two very large crude carriers, two ammonia carriers and one LPG carrier. It garnered orders worth $4.1 billion for the whole of 2023.

Hanwha Ocean, formerly Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., set sail as the shipbuilding arm of chemical-to-defense industry conglomerate Hanwha Group in May last year.