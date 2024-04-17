2024 April 17 14:47

DOF Rederi AS sells PSV Skandi Gamma

DOF Rederi AS has sold the 2011 built PSV, Skandi Gamma, according to the company's release.

The vessel will be delivered to the new owners in April and DOF will continue as technical and commercial manager for the vessel.

Mons S. Aase, CEO DOF Group AS, says: "The sale of another PSV is in line with our long-term strategy to focus on the integrated subsea services and the short to medium term focus on optimising the combination of earnings and vessel values from our PSV fleet. With this sale the leverage of DOF Rederi AS is further reduced to approximately 1.5x NIBD/EBITDA using 2023 earnings".