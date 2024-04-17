2024 April 17 14:24

PIL, CCS partner on alternative fuels and onboard carbon capture and storage

Singapore-based shipping company Pacific International Lines (PIL) and affiliated unit of China Classification Society (CCS), China Classification Society Wuhan Rules And Research Institute (CCSWR), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) pledging to deepen cooperation in shipping decarbonization, according to Offshore Energy.

Under the MoU, PIL and CCSWR will explore the use of alternative fuels as well as onboard carbon capture and storage systems to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from vessels. CCSWR develops classification regulations and technical standards, as well as provides technical services.

The increased collaboration will also see PIL and CCSWR cooperate extensively in the following areas, among others:

green fuel supply chains;

sustainability regulation compliance;

knowledge sharing on marine green fuel bunkering and lashing technology;

upskilling personnel from both organizations on new technologies and best practices.



As part of its decarbonization agenda, PIL recently teamed up with Dubai-based logistics heavyweight DP World to jointly develop green solutions, such as using alternative fuels, to decarbonize global supply chains.



PIL also signed an MoU with Singapore’s port operator PSA Singapore (PSA) to jointly develop sustainable solutions to cut carbon emissions and optimize maritime efficiency.