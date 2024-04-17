2024 April 17 10:43

Thailand's Department of Marine and Coastal Resources takes delivery of a new research vessel

Thailand’s Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) has taken delivery of a new state-of-the-art research vessel designed by Incat Crowther, according to Incat's release.

The Incat Crowther 25, built by Thai shipbuilder Seacrest Marine, will be used by the DMCR to patrol Thailand’s coastal environments and monitor the nation’s fisheries and marine resources.

Based on a proven Incat Crowther design, the 25-metre catamaran has a range of innovative features and equipment to help its crew monitor and protect sensitive coastal areas while having minimal impact on the environment.

Designed to accommodate 12 crew and 16 passengers in six sleeping quarters, the main deck features three of the vessel’s sleeping quarters, five bathrooms, a large mess, an outdoor dining area, galley and a conveniently located storeroom.

The upper deck features an office and operations control room with a day head and an ensuite cabin for the captain. The large wheelhouse has been designed to optimise the captain’s line of sight, while the upper deck also provides storage for a tender and jet ski – both readily available for fast deployment via a strategically positioned crane. The hull deck features three crew cabins.