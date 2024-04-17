2024 April 17 09:58

TECO 2030 raises NOK 43 million and partners up with Advait in India

TECO 2030 and Advait Infratech Limited invests and partners up for fuel cell expansion in India and SAARC countries. Simultaneously, Advait injects approx. NOK 43 million (USD 4 million) through a private placement in TECO 2030 ASA at a price of NOK 2.00 per share, according to the company's release.

Following the private placement, the parties will establish a joint venture in India, were Advait and TECO 2030 will respectively hold 51% and 49% of the outstanding shares. The joint venture will receive the exclusive rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize TECO 2030 Fuel Cell Technology to the Indian market and SAARC countries. The joint venture will act as a collaboration between the parties towards creating and maintaining local development, production, and commercialization capabilities with presence in India.





