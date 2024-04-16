2024 April 16 17:31

Anglo-Eastern buys Euronav ship manager

Euronav Ship Management Hellas’ managed vessels will be managed by Anglo-Eastern under a sale and purchase agreement, according to Seatrade Maritime.



Anglo-Eastern Univan Group and Euronav announced the Heads of Agreement for the sale of Euronav ship management arm Euronav Ship Management Hellas (“ESMH”), Euronav’s ship management arm.

The HoA is subject to further documentation and final board of directors’ approval.



Anglo-Eastern will take ownership of the ship management responsibilities of vessels under ESMH management an on ‘as-is’ basis, the companies said.

After the acquisition and integration, ESMH will become part of the Anglo-Eastern network, boosting the group’s presence in the Greek market and large crude tankers.



