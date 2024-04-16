2024 April 16 17:06

Navig8 takes delivery of the second of six newbuild MRs with emission reducing technology

The Navig8 Exceed entered Navig8 ownership this April, the second of six newbuild MR vessels due for delivery by 2025 from New Times Shipbuilding Co. Ltd., according to the company's release.

All six vessels are installed with an air lubrication system (ALS) from Marine Technology Solutions, and an exhaust gas cleaning system (EGCS) to remove sulphur, otherwise known as a scrubber.

Furthermore, Navig8 employs the Shipwatch platform to oversee the performance of its ships and actively contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions through enhanced operational efficiency. All vessels will integrate a CII monitoring system directly connected to the Shipwatch platform.

The vessels will join the Navig8 Gamma8 Pool and will be technically managed by Suntech Maritime.