    World’s largest car carriers ordered with MAN Energy Solutions propulsion package

    Chinese yard, Guangzhou Shipbuilding International (GSI), has received an order for 4 × MAN B&W 8S60ME-GI engines in connection with the building of 4 × 10,800 CEU Pure Car and Truck Carriers (PCTCs) for South Korean shipping owner, HMM Co. Ltd.

    CSIC Diesel Engine Co. Ltd (CSE) will build the Mk10.5 dual-fuel -GI (-Gas Injection) engines in China, which will feature Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) emissions-reduction technology for Tier III NOx compliance.

    Upon delivery, the PCTCs will go out on charter to Hyundai Glovis Co., Ltd., the logistics company headquartered in Seoul, South Korea and part of the Hyundai Kia Automotive Group.

    MAN Energy Solutions will also provide the 3 × MAN 8L28/32DF (Dual-Fuel) GenSets aboard each vessel with CSSC Marine Power Zhenjian Ltd. (CMP) set to build these, also in China.

