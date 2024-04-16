2024 April 16 14:13

Asyad Shipping and OQ8 successfully complete first-of-its-kind blended crude oil delivery from Mina Al Fahal to Duqm Refinery

Asyad Shipping, part of Asyad Group, has achieved a first in Oman's maritime and energy history with the successful delivery of the first blended crude oil by an entirely-Omani supply chain. This inaugural shipment, embarked by Asyad Shipping’s fleet, VLCC Saiq, set sail from Mina Al Fahal to Ras Markaz, destined to the Duqm Refinery (OQ8), according to the company's release.



With a fleet of over 83 diverse vessels, boasting a total Deadweight capacity (DWT) of over 9 million, Asyad Shipping is a major player in maritime transportation services. This extensive fleet, encompassing a variety of carriers, ensures high-quality, efficient shipping solutions to a distinguished and global clientele, ensuring reliability and excellence in maritime operations.