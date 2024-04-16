2024 April 16 13:54

Hapag-Lloyd unveils its new Strategy 2030

Hapag-Lloyd today announces its Strategy 2030, a comprehensive roadmap charting the course for the company, according to the company's release.



Building on the momentum of Strategy 2023, Strategy 2030 is the result of in-depth market analysis and customer insight, as well as extensive internal collaboration, including input from the company’s global experts.

Hapag-Lloyd’s Strategy 2030 is built on five core pillars:

Pure Play Plus: Hapag-Lloyd continues to invest in its fleet and service network to further strengthen its core liner business while expanding its terminal portfolio, backed by a new Terminal and Infrastructure Division. In addition, the carrier aims to increase its share of inland transport in direct support of its core business.

Top 5 Global Container Line: With a focus on strategic growth initiatives, Hapag-Lloyd aims to cement its position among the top five global container lines and reinforce its presence in key markets, including Africa, India, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific trade by growing above market.

Undisputed Number One for Quality: Hapag-Lloyd will double down on its quality strategy, aiming for an on-time delivery rate of more than 80% and strengthening operational excellence, customer care, and ease of doing business. The Gemini Cooperation with Maersk will be an important step towards this goal, as will the strengthening of internal processes.

Sustainability Driver: Fully embracing to environmental responsibility and contributing to keeping global warming within the 1.5°C target of the Paris Agreement, Hapag-Lloyd is committed to reducing absolute greenhouse gas emissions by around one third by 2030 and achieving net-zero fleet operations by 2045. This will be achieved through a range of measures, including fleet modernisation, new propulsion technologies, and the use of alternative fuels.

Top Performing Carrier: Hapag-Lloyd aims to remain an industry frontrunner by leveraging cutting-edge IT solutions, increasing productivity, maintaining a razor-sharp focus on performance and cost optimisation, developing the workforce, and attracting talents.



With a fleet of 266 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 2.0 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world’s leading liner shipping companies. In the Liner Shipping segment, the сompany has around 13,500 employees and 403 offices in 140 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of 2.9 million TEU – including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 113 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. In the Terminal & Infrastructure segment, Hapag-Lloyd has equity stakes in 20 terminals in Europe, Latin America, the United States, India, and North Africa. Around 2,900 employees are assigned to the Terminal & Infrastructure segment and provide complementary logistics services at selected locations in addition to the terminal activities.