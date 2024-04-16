2024 April 16 12:43

Trafigura to commercially deploy Daphne Technology’s PureMetrics on LNG carrier for precise MRV and optimisation of GHG emissions

Daphne Technology has been selected by Trafigura, a market leader in the global commodities industry, for its first commercial deployment of PureMetrics, scheduled for the summer of 2024.



Under the terms of the agreement, Daphne Technology will deploy its PureMetrics system aboard an LNG carrier chartered by Trafigura and managed by Latsco LNG LLC. PureMetrics directly measures and accurately reports real-time tonnes of GHG emissions to the environment, eliminating inaccurate reporting based on fuel consumption estimates.

With a combination of an array of sensors, multi-source data integration, and approved methodologies and algorithms, PureMetrics ensures compliance with EU Monitoring, Reporting and Verification (EU MRV) and International Maritime Organization Data Collection System (IMO DCS) regulations. PureMetrics Compare and Optimize functions further improve operational efficiency, reducing GHG emissions and costs for the operators. PureMetrics was awarded approval in principle from Lloyd’s Register in June 2023.



The planned approach for implementing PureMetrics in Trafigura's fleet involves ensuring seamless integration with existing systems and processes, addressing technical challenges, and adhering to evolving environmental regulations and GHG emissions standards.

The contract with Trafigura aligns with Daphne Technology's long-term vision for addressing global methane slip challenges and contributing to the fight against global warming. It demonstrates practical GHG emission reduction measures, scales impact globally, provides actionable insights for emission optimisation, and inspires environmental stewardship.





