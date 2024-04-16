2024 April 16 12:15

All 12 people rescued from fire on board Tanzanian-flagged cargo ship in Singapore waters

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) was notified on 16 April at 12:50 pm of a fire onboard a Tanzania-flagged freighter, LAYAR ANNGUN 8 (LA8), in Singapore territorial waters off Pedra Branca.

All 12 crew have been safely recovered onto a Singapore Police Coast Guard craft and are on their way to Singapore.

A firefighting vessel from the Singapore Civil Defence Force and MPA patrol craft, including tugs, are en route to provide support.

There is no pollution sighted, and there is no immediate risk to navigational safety. MPA is issuing regular navigational broadcasts for passing vessels to keep clear of the vicinity of LA8.

