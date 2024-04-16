2024 April 16 11:49

Drydocks World steel cutting ceremony marks start of UK Norfolk Vanguard Offshore Wind Platforms project

Drydocks World hosted a steel cutting ceremony to mark the official start of work on the UK Norfolk Vanguard Offshore Wind Platforms project, according to the company's release.

The steel cutting ceremony for the Norfolk Vanguard West and East HVDC Platforms was held at Drydocks World’s yard in Dubai and welcomed the Joint Venture partner for the project, Aker Solutions, the joint contractor Siemens Energy, as well as the developer and owner of the Norfolk offshore wind projects, RWE.

The overall project consists of East and West converter platforms and will be executed over the next five years including both the sail-away and offshore installation.

As the first part of the project, the Norfolk Vanguard West HVDC Platform will be used to efficiently transfer electrical energy from offshore wind turbines to land. Major fabrication activities will be conducted at Drydocks World’s yard throughout the year. The Norfolk Vanguard West and East HVDC platforms, each with a planned capacity of 1.4 GW, will be located in the southern North Sea, 50-80 km from the Norfolk coast in eastern England. The projects will significantly boost the UK's renewable energy output.

Drydocks World, a DP World Company, is a leading provider of marine and offshore services to the shipping, oil, gas, and energy sectors. Drydocks World completes over 300 projects a year on average, with a record of handling 42 refurbishment projects simultaneously. Located next to Dubai’s Port Rashed, the yard is spread over 200 hectares and includes three graving docks and a floating dock, as well as more than 3,700m of berth space.