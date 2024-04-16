2024 April 16 10:25

Port of Long Beach container volume up 8.3% to 654,082 TEUs in March 2024

Port of Long Beach in March marked the seventh consecutive month of year-over-year cargo growth, according to the company's release.

Dockworkers and terminal operators moved 654,082 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) last month, an 8.3% increase from March 2023.

Imports grew 8.4% to 302,521 TEUs and exports were down 21.3% to 105,099 TEUs. Empty containers moving through the Port jumped 28.9% to 246,464 TEUs.

The Port has moved 2,002,820 TEUs during the first quarter of 2024, up 16.4% from the same period in 2023.



The Port of Long Beach handles trade valued at $200 billion annually. In 2023, industry leaders named it “The Best West Coast Seaport in North America” for the fifth consecutive year. During the next 10 years, the Port is planning $2.2 billion in capital improvements.