2024 April 16 09:58

Kalypso Offshore Energy signs LOI with Royal IHC

Kalypso Offshore Energy, LLC (Kalypso), an emerging contractor for the offshore wind industry in the U.S., has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Royal IHC to build America’s first innovative Jones Act compliant Cable Lay Vessel (CLV) for the offshore wind market, according to the company's release.

Leveraging Royal IHC’s extensive engineering prowess and Kalypso’s industry insight, this partnership aims to domestically produce a state-of-the-art 5,000-ton CLV.

Kalypso’s CLV has been designed and constructed to meet Jones Act compliance standards, ensuring adherence to U.S. legislation for domestic maritime trade. This new cutting-edge vessel will offer safe, versatile, and efficient cable lay services including installation, repair, and maintenance capabilities.



Kalypso and Royal IHC will continue collaborating closely to finalize contract, engineering, and construction details. This collaboration marks a significant step in achieving Kalypso’s mission to offer a local, experienced solution for the cable lay sector of the U.S. offshore wind industry.