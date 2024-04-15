2024 April 15 16:24

ICTSI gets PPA OK to operate Iloilo Port

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) has received regulatory approvals to operate and develop the Visayas Container Terminal (VCT), the international seaport of Iloilo City in central Philippines. This 25-year concession strengthens ICTSI’s presence in the Philippines and will unlock the economic potential of the Western Visayas region.

ICTSI received a Notice to Proceed on April 15 to operate Iloilo’s international seaport, following a review by the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) and the Office of the Government Corporate Counsel (OGCC). ICTSI will focus on improving terminal productivity and service quality by investing in the development and rehabilitation of the terminal infrastructure and the deployment of cargo-handling equipment.



Strategically located VCT serves as a vital gateway for the province of Iloilo, the entire Panay Island, and the wider Western Visayas region. Its natural harbor in the Panay Gulf, sheltered by Guimaras Island, provides a safe and ideal environment for ships and vessels.

While the seaport plays a crucial role in regional trade, capacity and efficiency constraints have held back its full potential. ICTSI's involvement will transform the port, addressing these challenges and unlocking its economic benefits. The port will be operated exclusively to serve foreign vessels and cargoes, with a provision for domestic vessels and cargoes in the initial five years.

The seaport handles a current volume of 100,000 TEUs and 2 million metric tons of non-containerized cargo annually. It features 627 meters of operational quay length and 20 hectares of land dedicated to container and general cargo storage, warehousing, and other cargo-handling activities.