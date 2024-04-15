2024 April 15 15:21

DEME’s offshore installation vessel ‘Orion’ successfully completes the near 15 MW turbine foundation installation project in Scotland and heads to US

DEME’s flagship ‘Orion’ completed monopile installation works on Ocean Winds’ Moray West offshore wind farm project in Scotland. Despite harsh winter conditions, DEME swiftly installed 29 monopiles in approximately two months. Meanwhile, DEME’s DP2 jack-up vessel ‘Apollo’ is installing the transition pieces, according to the company's release.

The Moray West offshore wind farm, developed by Ocean Winds in Scotland's Moray Firth, will generate 882 MW, powering over 1.3 million homes. A key industry milestone has been delivered by DEME installing the first complete foundations for near 15 MW turbines. Dedicated novel tools were deployed such as a Quad Vibro Hammer and pioneering bolting equipment for M90 bolts.



‘Orion’ transported the 29 monopiles, which weigh up to 2000 tonnes each, from the port of Invergordon and installed them in full DP mode, without the use of anchors. Orion’s specially designed and high-tech motion compensated pile gripper, in combination with its 5,000-tonne crane and vessel ballasting techniques, enabled efficient operations despite the notorious Scottish winter weather conditions.



The Vibro Hammer was used to overcome the risks of pile-runs, due to the combination of soft and hard soil layers. Afterwards the piles were hammered to the target depth with a hydraulic Impact Hammer. DEME’s jack-up vessel ‘Apollo’ is performing the transition piece installation which is expected to be finalised in the coming months. This efficient way of working accelerated and de-risked the schedule of the project which has a very limited installation period.



‘Orion’ has started its voyage across the Atlantic Ocean back to the United States, heading to its next project in Virginia.



