2024 April 15 14:55

Meriaura orders two biofuel powered 6750 DWT cargo vessels from Royal Bodewes shipyard

Meriaura has signed a delivery contract for two Ecotrader cargo ships with the Dutch shipyard Royal Bodewes. The ships will be built in Holland and their delivery will take place in January and December 2026, according to the company's release.



The ordered Ecotrader ships are 105 meters long, 1A ice classed 6750 DWT vessels. The ships are designed to achieve the lowest possible emission levels. Like EcoCoaster vessels Eeva VG and Mirva VG delivered in 2016, the Ecotraders can be operated with biofuel made from recycled raw material produced by Meriaura's subsidiary VG-Ecofuel. The Ecotrader vessels are approximately 30 percent larger than the EcoCoasters. This is to meet the market and customer needs, and the larger vessel size also improves the economic efficiency and lightens the environmental burden of transport.



The international maritime organization IMO has set the goal for carbon-neutral shipping by or around 2050. Meriaura's climate strategy aims for carbon neutrality already in the 2030s.