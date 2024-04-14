2024 April 14 14:13

Stena Drilling secures 1-well firm programme with Energean for Stena Forth in Morocco

Stena Drilling says it has been awarded with a 1-well firm programme for the Stena Forth, for former client, Energian in Morocco. The drilling campaign is scheduled to commence in Q3 2024 and includes the flexibility to drill an additional option well in Morocco.



The Stena Forth, a state-of-the-art harsh environment dynamically positioned drillship, will be deployed to execute the firm drilling programme, demonstrating Stena Drilling’s commitment to delivering high-quality services to its clients in challenging offshore environments. This will be the third vessel in the Stena Drilling fleet that Energean have contracted with the Stena DrillMAX and Stena IceMAX having previously completed successful campaigns for Energean.



Stena Drilling have a proven track record of operating in Morocco having drilled in the country previously with the Stena Don for Chariot, who are a partner on this well, and we look forward to returning to the Anchois field for Energean later this year.



“We are delighted to secure this drilling campaign for the Stena Forth in Morocco,” said Eirik Reinertsen, Chief Commercial Officer at Stena Drilling. “This contract award underscores our strong relationships with our clients, resulting in repeat business for our fleet, and our reputation for delivering safe and efficient drilling operations.”



“Energean and our partners are pleased to work with Stena Drilling for the upcoming campaign in Morocco,” said Simon French, Head of Wells and Decomissioning at Energean. “We look forward to the successful drilling and testing of the Anchois East appraisal well with the Stena Forth Drillship which is a critical step in moving the project closer to FID.”