Subsea7 awarded contract in the Gulf of Mexico

Subsea7 on April 12 announced the award of a sizable1 contract by Talos Energy for the Sunspear development in Green Canyon Block 78, in the Gulf of Mexico.



The project involves the subsea tie back of one production well at Sunspear to the Prince platform, 12 kilometres to the north. Subsea7 will install the flowline and related subsea equipment at 500 metre water depths.



Subsea7’s Houston office will oversee project management and installation engineering, with offshore work scheduled to begin later this year.



Craig Broussard, Vice President for Subsea7 Gulf of Mexico, said, “This award further strengthens our strategic partnership with Talos Energy, enabling early-stage collaboration for faster, more predictable project delivery.”