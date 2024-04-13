2024 April 13 13:51

Shanghai Electric’s 'ZHI ZHEN 100' excels thorough offshore equipment test

Shanghai Electric’s cutting-edge vessel, the Ulstein-designed SX195 CSOV 'ZHI ZHEN 100,' has achieved a significant milestone. On April 11th, 2024, after an 32-hour trial, the vessel successfully completed its Offshore Equipment Acceptance Test (OEAT) at the ZPMC yard.



The OEAT—a critical evaluation of the vessel’s capabilities—unfolded against the backdrop of the bustling Shanghai Electric wind farm. Over the course of those intense hours, the 'ZHI ZHEN 100' underwent sixteen thorough function tests, each scrutinizing a different aspect of its performance.



In addition, the ship had to go through a series of other test like gangway compensation connection test, DC launching and recovery test, crane lifting test and smart ship test.



The OEAT wasn’t merely a checklist of technicalities; it was a rite of passage for the “ZHI ZHEN 100.” The vessel stood tall, conquering the trials of wind, waves, and engineering scrutiny.