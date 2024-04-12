2024 April 12 18:02

The first LNG bunkering operation performed at Klaipeda Port

The first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation was successfully performed in the Port of Klaipeda. LNG tanker Avenir Aspiration bunkered 326 cubic meters of liquified natural gas to a 170-meter length CMA CGM container vessel Containerships Aurora on April 9, according to the company's release.



CMA CGM operates 3 LNG-powered vessels in the Baltic Sea, with regular calls at the Port of Klaipeda. There are plans to expand the LNG-powered vessel fleet to 6 in the near future.



Avenir LNG is a fully integrated small-scale LNG supplier. Avenir currently operates the second largest small-scale LNG fleet with 5 LNG transport and bunker vessels and provides LNG bunkering services globally. The company is the leading LNG & bio-LNG supplier In the Baltic Sea and secures the energy supply for a range of vessels and terminals in the area, including Sweden, Lithuania and Finland. In addition to the fleet of vessels, Avenir is the owner of a 10,000 cbm LNG import and storage terminal in the Port of Oristano, Sardinia.

Klaipeda Port is the major transport hub in Lithuania, serving 6.000 ships per year in the 33 specialised terminals. The port handles containers, ro-ro, LNG, dry bulk, liquid bulk, general, and project cargoes, and half a million passengers per year.