2024 April 12 16:46

OOIL's revenue decreases by 9% in Q1 2024

In the first quarter of 2024, the revenue of China Orient Overseas (International) Ltd. (OOIL) decreased by 9.0% compared to the first quarter of 2023 to $1.98 billion.

Revenue from transatlantic shipping and shipping in Asia and Australasia fell 50.6% to $154.2 million and 17.4% to $598.4 million, respectively.

Revenue increased on trans-Pacific and trans-Pacific Asia-Europe services to €734.4 million (+13.0%) and $493.3 million (+0.8%), respectively.

Container cargo transportation volumes increased by 3.4% to 1.80 million TEU.

OOIL is controlled by Chinese shipping group COSCO Shipping Holdings.