  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 April 12 16:46

    OOIL's revenue decreases by 9% in Q1 2024

    In the first quarter of 2024, the revenue of China Orient Overseas (International) Ltd. (OOIL) decreased by 9.0% compared to the first quarter of 2023 to $1.98 billion.

    Revenue from transatlantic shipping and shipping in Asia and Australasia fell 50.6% to $154.2 million and 17.4% to $598.4 million, respectively. 

    Revenue increased on trans-Pacific and trans-Pacific Asia-Europe services to €734.4 million (+13.0%) and $493.3 million (+0.8%), respectively.

    Container cargo transportation volumes increased by 3.4% to 1.80 million TEU.

    OOIL is controlled by Chinese shipping group COSCO Shipping Holdings.

Другие новости по темам: COSCO  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 April 12

18:02 The first LNG bunkering operation performed at Klaipeda Port
17:32 Nexans announces keel laying ceremony for the CLV vessel
17:19 Arctia to map offshore wind farm area in Norway
17:17 SBM Offshore to construct and install FPSO Jaguar
16:46 OOIL's revenue decreases by 9% in Q1 2024
16:13 Wan Hai Lines holds ship naming ceremony for new vessels
14:45 Oil exports from Russia's Baltic ports set to rise 5% in April - Reuters
12:49 MABUX: Bunker Outlook, Week 15, 2024.
11:41 PaxOcean Group starts construction of the first all-electric tug and supply boat
11:27 MOL inaugurates the largest green hydrogen plant in Central and Eastern Europe
10:58 NYK set to achieve world's first truck-to-ship fuel ammonia bunkering

2024 April 11

18:03 INFODAS granted world’s first type approval for software-defined data diode
17:31 The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore receives 19 proposals to support early adopters of electric port vessels
17:03 Japanese joint venture explores MAN B&W 60-bore ammonia engine for bulker
16:45 WTO forecasts rebound in global trade but warns of downside risks
16:02 Hitachi Zosen Corporation, MOL and Yanmar Power Technology achieve a 93.8% reduction in methane slip from LNG-powered vessels
15:42 MOL holds naming and launching ceremony for the 1st LNG-fueled ferry on Oarai-Tomakomai route
15:18 Bahamas port goes electric with Konecranes Gottwald Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Crane
14:45 Mediterranean shipwreck kills at least 8 migrants, dozens rescued
14:28 Siem Offshore announces sale of 9 vessels to majore shareholder
14:23 Russia begins diesel exports to Sudan, LSEG data shows
13:44 JSI Alliance completes scope in Basrah Refinery Upgrading Project
13:12 MITSUI to jointly develop ammonia fueled bulk carriers with five partners
12:32 Kongsberg Maritime to supply Promas propulsion systems for the USCG’s new OPC programme
10:54 CWS Airfin350 receives AiP from Bureau Veritas
10:22 Nesec contributes to the funding of maritime battery developer EST-Floattech
09:52 Finnlines launches new service between Malmo and Swinoujscie

2024 April 10

18:20 First companies confirmed for innovation hub NextGen Demo in the port of Antwerp-Bruges
17:01 ClassNK issues type approval certificate for CBM management software developed by Samsung Heavy Industries
16:40 DNV awards AIP to HMD for new ammonia-powered LPG carrier designs
16:09 Kongsberg to provide maritime surveillance services to Norway
14:42 NYK completes basic design process using only 3D drawings for new oceangoing vessel
14:26 Japan's 1st hydrogen and bio fuel hybrid passenger ship 'Hanaria' starts service in Kitakyushu
13:42 The Port of Antwerp-Bruges to receive €3.2 million in EU subsidies to install an onshore power installation for cruise ships in Zeebrugge
13:17 Maersk employees innovate a system to deliver fresh water from Maersk’s vessels to ports
12:43 PetroChina plans to increase the number of LNG tankers to 25 by 2030
12:07 Ningbo-Zhoushan port container volume up 11.7% to 9.14 million TEU in Q1 2024
11:50 Hambantota International Port, Sri Lanka, commences container operations
11:25 Galveston LNG Bunker Port plans to build liquefied natural gas plant at Houston port complex
10:57 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding receives order for ammonia fuel supply system for ammonia-powered marine engine
10:29 Wallenius Wilhelmsen secures multi-year contract with global player in the premium car segment
09:58 Marlink’s next generation network solution enhances onboard digital experience at TUI Cruises

2024 April 9

18:06 Rolls-Royce, Landmark and ASCO collaborate on CO2 recovery power generation solutions
17:31 TotalEnergies expands its partnership with SONATRACH in Algeria
17:13 Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry expands Zhoushan ship repair capacity
16:41 Largest ship-to-ship LBM bunkering executed by STX Group, Hapag-Lloyd and Titan Clean Fuels
16:01 The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and ST Engineering AirX collaborate on Wing-in-Ground trials
15:53 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins 631.9 bln-won order for 4 ammonia carriers
15:13 Berge Bulk launches hyper-efficient Newcastlemax vessel
14:43 ZIM overtakes Yang Ming to become 9th largest container line
14:22 ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsements for Products & Solutions to two elemental technologies of “CMP-MAP”
12:41 Silverstream completes further LNG retrofit of Silverstream System at Seatrium yard in Singapore
12:11 Bureau Veritas awards AiP for methanol dual fuel system to Sasaki Shipbuilding
11:30 Fincantieri is finalizing a major agreement with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to construct four cruise ships
11:00 Stena Line acquires shares in Africa Morocco Link
10:43 Wartsila ANCS unveils NACOS PLATINUM Solid State X-Band Radar
10:23 Korean shipbuilders increase orders for LPG and LNG tankers in the first quarter of 2024
09:51 The Hellenic Ports Association and the Association of Passenger Shipping Companies sign MoU

2024 April 8

18:04 Pembina Pipeline Corporation announces significant progress on Cedar LNG
17:24 AP Moller - Maersk challenges the sale to ICTSI of the largest container port in sub-Saharan Africa
17:02 Orsted and Cadeler sign long-term agreement for offshore wind installation vessel capacity
16:35 G2 Ocean fleet expands with up to four additional dual-fuel vessels
16:05 Damen to supply steering gear, bridge controls and propeller nozzles for four new Royal Bodewes cargo and ro-ro vessels
15:42 RINA and World Bank Group sign new contract to support green Indonesia's maritime transport
15:10 ClassNK issues SOF for analysis of hull performance and operational profile for ship in service
14:45 Schedule reliability of major shipping lines improves in February 2024
13:22 SITC Line leases 2000TEU inverter compressor energy-saving reefer containers
12:51 Maersk opens new warehouse in Sri Lanka
12:24 AtoB@C Shipping takes delivery of Stellamar
11:52 TECO 2030 receives AIP for containerized fuel cell power generator