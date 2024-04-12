2024 April 12 16:13

Wan Hai Lines holds ship naming ceremony for new vessels

Wan Hai Lines held ship naming ceremonies for WAN HAI 372 and WAN HAI 376 accompanied by a charity donation event at Japan Marine United Corporation ARIAKE Shipyard, according to the company's release.

WAN HAI 372 and WAN HAI 376 are two vessels in the series of 3,055 TEU containerships built by Japan Marine United Corporation ARIAKE Shipyard.

Wan Hai Lines has ordered a third batch of 3,055TEU series vessels from Japan Marine United Corporation. This batch totals twelve (12) vessels. WAN HAI 372, and WAN HAI 376 are the 8th and 11th vessels in this series of 3,055 TEU vessels. They are all built by Japan Marine United Corporation ARIAKE Shipyard.

This vessel series uses LSFO (Low Sulfur Fuel Oil) and is equipped with new energy-saving equipment, it takes energy efficiency and environment friendly aspects into account. Besides, all the ships delivered are also certified with “Smart Ship” notations. These new smart vessels are part of Wan Hai’s efforts to pursue fleet upgrading and enhance our commitment to quality and eco-friendly shipping services.