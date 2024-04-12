2024 April 12 14:45

Oil exports from Russia's Baltic ports set to rise 5% in April - Reuters

Russian oil loadings including Kazakhstan's transit via Primorsk and Ust-Luga ports are set to rise to 7.1 million metric tons (1.73 million barrels per day) in April from 7.0 metric tons in March, according to two Reuters's sources, citing preliminary export data.

On a daily basis Russian Urals and Kazakhstan's KEBCO oil loadings from the two Baltic ports will rise by almost 5% in April from March, Reuters calculations showed.

Meanwhile, oil loadings from Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiisk will decline significantly in April to 2.32 million metric tons from 2.9 million in the revised plan for March.