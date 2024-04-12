  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 April 12 12:49

    MABUX: Bunker Outlook, Week 15, 2024.

    The Weekly Outlook was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    During Week 15, the MABUX global bunker indices experienced a marginal decline. The 380 HSFO index fell by 3.26 USD: from 553.99 USD/MT last week to 550.73 USD/MT. The VLSFO index decreased by 3.08 USD (696.00 USD/MT versus 699.08 USD/MT last week). The MGO index declined by a symbolic 0.30 USD (from 906.37 USD/MT last week to 906.07 USD/MT). At the time of writing, there was no clear trend in the global bunker market.

    MABUX Global Scrubber Spread (SS) - the price difference between 380 HSFO and VLSFO - remained nearly static, edging up by a mere $0.18 to $145.27 from last week's $145.09. Meantime, the weekly average increased by $2.94. In Rotterdam, SS Spread expanded by $3.00 (from $117.00 last week to 120.00), consistently remaining above the $100.00 (SS Breakeven) threshold). The port's weekly average also added $5.83. Singapore witnessed a significant contraction in the 380 HSFO/VLSFO price difference, decreasing by $14.00 to $140.00 from last week's $154.00), breaking through the $150.00 mark, and the weekly average decreased by $9.00. We expect irregular changes in the SS Spread dynamics in the upcoming week. More information is available in the “Differentials” section of www.mabux.com.

    Europe has successfully navigated this winter season with unprecedented levels of natural gas in storage, positioning itself strongly for the upcoming winter. As of the end of March, which marks the conclusion of the typical winter period, European natural gas reserves stand at 58.7% capacity - a new milestone. This surpasses the previous record of 56% set last winter. Europe is now gearing up to replenish its natural gas stocks. However, there are indications that Europe might opt for reduced LNG imports this summer to accommodate weaker demand and moderate the rate of stock accumulation, preventing premature site filling. According to some projections, Europe could reach 90% storage capacity by early August if it maintains the filling rate observed last year.

    On April 08, the price of LNG as bunker fuel at the port of Sines, Portugal, dropped to 641 USD/MT, marking a decrease of 21 USD compared to the previous week. Concurrently, the price gap between LNG and conventional fuel widened on April 08, reaching 285 USD in favor of LNG, up from 263 USD the previous week. On that same day, MGO LS was priced at 926 USD/MT in the port of Sines. For further details, refer to the LNG Bunkering section on www.mabux.com.

    During Week 15, the MDI index (the ratio of market bunker prices (MABUX MBP Index) vs. the MABUX digital bunker benchmark (MABUX DBP Index)) registered undercharging across major bunker fuels in the world's top four hubs: Rotterdam, Singapore, Fujairah and Houston:

    In the 380 HSFO segment, underprice weekly averages widened by 6 points in Rotterdam, 5 points in Singapore, 9 points in Fujairah, and 19 points in Houston. The MDI index in Fujairah remained above the $100 mark.

    In the VLSFO segment, according to MDI, average weekly underpricing levels surged by 6 points in Rotterdam, 21 points in Singapore, 23 points in Fujairah, and 29 points in Houston.

    In the MGO LS segment, Houston shifted to the undercharge zone, marking all four ports undervalued. Weekly average increased by 10 points in Rotterdam, 10 points in Singapore, 29 points in Fujairah, and 9 points in Houston. MDI indices in Rotterdam and Singapore continued to surpass the $100 threshold.

    As Week 15 concluded, no overvalued ports were registered in any segments of the bunker market. The trend towards bunker fuel undervaluation is anticipated to persist next week.

    More information on the correlation between market prices and the MABUX digital benchmark is available in the “Digital Bunker Prices” section of www.mabux.com.

    BIMCO has reported that ship recycling for bulkers, tankers, and container ships has declined to its lowest level in 20 years over the past two years. This is attributed to robust demand following multiple market shocks and a low order book, which have extended the operational lifespan of older vessels. In the first quarter of 2024, only two million deadweight tonnes (DWT) of ship capacity were recycled, marking the ninth consecutive quarter with recycling levels below three million DWT. The last time recycling remained at such low levels for an extended period was prior to the 2008 financial crisis. Given that the current fleet is significantly larger than it was before the financial crisis, the past eight quarters have seen the lowest recycling rates in two decades. On average, only 0.1% of the fleet has been recycled during this period, compared to an average of 0.45% over the past 20 years. The recent Red Sea situation was identified as the latest in a series of shocks that have increased demand for shipping. Despite the current slowdown in recycling, BIMCO anticipates a rebound in ship recycling in the coming years. Ships that would have been retired and recycled if rerouting around the Cape of Good Hope had not been necessary are expected to be recycled once the Red Sea situation is resolved. Consequently, BIMCO projects that between 2023 and 2033, more than twice as many ships will be recycled compared to the past decade.

    We expect the global bunker market to be dominated by irregular fluctuations with no clear trend in the coming week.

    By Sergey Ivanov, Director, MABUX

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 April 12

18:02 The first LNG bunkering operation performed at Klaipeda Port
17:32 Nexans announces keel laying ceremony for the CLV vessel
17:19 Arctia to map offshore wind farm area in Norway
17:17 SBM Offshore to construct and install FPSO Jaguar
16:46 OOIL's revenue decreases by 9% in Q1 2024
16:13 Wan Hai Lines holds ship naming ceremony for new vessels
14:45 Oil exports from Russia's Baltic ports set to rise 5% in April - Reuters
12:49 MABUX: Bunker Outlook, Week 15, 2024.
11:41 PaxOcean Group starts construction of the first all-electric tug and supply boat
11:27 MOL inaugurates the largest green hydrogen plant in Central and Eastern Europe
10:58 NYK set to achieve world's first truck-to-ship fuel ammonia bunkering

2024 April 11

18:03 INFODAS granted world’s first type approval for software-defined data diode
17:31 The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore receives 19 proposals to support early adopters of electric port vessels
17:03 Japanese joint venture explores MAN B&W 60-bore ammonia engine for bulker
16:45 WTO forecasts rebound in global trade but warns of downside risks
16:02 Hitachi Zosen Corporation, MOL and Yanmar Power Technology achieve a 93.8% reduction in methane slip from LNG-powered vessels
15:42 MOL holds naming and launching ceremony for the 1st LNG-fueled ferry on Oarai-Tomakomai route
15:18 Bahamas port goes electric with Konecranes Gottwald Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Crane
14:45 Mediterranean shipwreck kills at least 8 migrants, dozens rescued
14:28 Siem Offshore announces sale of 9 vessels to majore shareholder
14:23 Russia begins diesel exports to Sudan, LSEG data shows
13:44 JSI Alliance completes scope in Basrah Refinery Upgrading Project
13:12 MITSUI to jointly develop ammonia fueled bulk carriers with five partners
12:32 Kongsberg Maritime to supply Promas propulsion systems for the USCG’s new OPC programme
10:54 CWS Airfin350 receives AiP from Bureau Veritas
10:22 Nesec contributes to the funding of maritime battery developer EST-Floattech
09:52 Finnlines launches new service between Malmo and Swinoujscie

2024 April 10

18:20 First companies confirmed for innovation hub NextGen Demo in the port of Antwerp-Bruges
17:01 ClassNK issues type approval certificate for CBM management software developed by Samsung Heavy Industries
16:40 DNV awards AIP to HMD for new ammonia-powered LPG carrier designs
16:09 Kongsberg to provide maritime surveillance services to Norway
14:42 NYK completes basic design process using only 3D drawings for new oceangoing vessel
14:26 Japan's 1st hydrogen and bio fuel hybrid passenger ship 'Hanaria' starts service in Kitakyushu
13:42 The Port of Antwerp-Bruges to receive €3.2 million in EU subsidies to install an onshore power installation for cruise ships in Zeebrugge
13:17 Maersk employees innovate a system to deliver fresh water from Maersk’s vessels to ports
12:43 PetroChina plans to increase the number of LNG tankers to 25 by 2030
12:07 Ningbo-Zhoushan port container volume up 11.7% to 9.14 million TEU in Q1 2024
11:50 Hambantota International Port, Sri Lanka, commences container operations
11:25 Galveston LNG Bunker Port plans to build liquefied natural gas plant at Houston port complex
10:57 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding receives order for ammonia fuel supply system for ammonia-powered marine engine
10:29 Wallenius Wilhelmsen secures multi-year contract with global player in the premium car segment
09:58 Marlink’s next generation network solution enhances onboard digital experience at TUI Cruises

2024 April 9

18:06 Rolls-Royce, Landmark and ASCO collaborate on CO2 recovery power generation solutions
17:31 TotalEnergies expands its partnership with SONATRACH in Algeria
17:13 Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry expands Zhoushan ship repair capacity
16:41 Largest ship-to-ship LBM bunkering executed by STX Group, Hapag-Lloyd and Titan Clean Fuels
16:01 The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and ST Engineering AirX collaborate on Wing-in-Ground trials
15:53 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins 631.9 bln-won order for 4 ammonia carriers
15:13 Berge Bulk launches hyper-efficient Newcastlemax vessel
14:43 ZIM overtakes Yang Ming to become 9th largest container line
14:22 ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsements for Products & Solutions to two elemental technologies of “CMP-MAP”
12:41 Silverstream completes further LNG retrofit of Silverstream System at Seatrium yard in Singapore
12:11 Bureau Veritas awards AiP for methanol dual fuel system to Sasaki Shipbuilding
11:30 Fincantieri is finalizing a major agreement with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to construct four cruise ships
11:00 Stena Line acquires shares in Africa Morocco Link
10:43 Wartsila ANCS unveils NACOS PLATINUM Solid State X-Band Radar
10:23 Korean shipbuilders increase orders for LPG and LNG tankers in the first quarter of 2024
09:51 The Hellenic Ports Association and the Association of Passenger Shipping Companies sign MoU

2024 April 8

18:04 Pembina Pipeline Corporation announces significant progress on Cedar LNG
17:24 AP Moller - Maersk challenges the sale to ICTSI of the largest container port in sub-Saharan Africa
17:02 Orsted and Cadeler sign long-term agreement for offshore wind installation vessel capacity
16:35 G2 Ocean fleet expands with up to four additional dual-fuel vessels
16:05 Damen to supply steering gear, bridge controls and propeller nozzles for four new Royal Bodewes cargo and ro-ro vessels
15:42 RINA and World Bank Group sign new contract to support green Indonesia's maritime transport
15:10 ClassNK issues SOF for analysis of hull performance and operational profile for ship in service
14:45 Schedule reliability of major shipping lines improves in February 2024
13:22 SITC Line leases 2000TEU inverter compressor energy-saving reefer containers
12:51 Maersk opens new warehouse in Sri Lanka
12:24 AtoB@C Shipping takes delivery of Stellamar
11:52 TECO 2030 receives AIP for containerized fuel cell power generator