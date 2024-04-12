2024 April 12 11:27

MOL inaugurates the largest green hydrogen plant in Central and Eastern Europe

MOL Group has handed over a 10 megawatt capacity green hydrogen plant in Százhalombatta which is the largest in Central and Eastern Europe, according to the company's release.

The €22 million investment makes fuel production more sustainable: the plant will reduce the Danube Refinery's carbon dioxide emissions by 25 000 tonnes. MOL will be able to produce 1,600 tonnes of clean, carbon-neutral green hydrogen per year which opens a new chapter in hydrogen economy. The investment is in line with the MOL Group's SHAPE TOMORROW corporate strategy to make the region more sustainable, competitive and self-sufficient.

The green hydrogen plant in Százhalombatta, with a 10 megawatt electrolysis unit created by Plug Power produces around 1,600 tonnes of clean, carbon-neutral green hydrogen per year. The €22 million investment will reduce the carbon footprint of the Danube Refinery by more than 25,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year. The new technology will gradually replace the natural gas-based production process, which currently accounts for one sixth of the MOL Group's total carbon dioxide emissions. The plant will start producing in the second half of 2024: MOL will use the green hydrogen primarily in its own network for fuel production.

Plug Power's electrolysis equipment uses electricity from renewable sources to break down water into hydrogen and oxygen. This means that no polluting by-products are generated and, in fact, the plant produces 8-9 tonnes of pure oxygen per tonne of hydrogen. The US company has offered MOL an innovative and reliable technology: the hydrogen generators, optimized for the production of pure hydrogen, have almost 50 years of operational experience.

The investment is in line with the MOL Group's SHAPE TOMORROW corporate strategy which aims to make the region more sustainable, competitive and self-sufficient.



