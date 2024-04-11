2024 April 11 18:03

INFODAS granted world’s first type approval for software-defined data diode

Bureau Veritas (BV) has awarded INFODAS GmbH, a leading company in the field of cybersecurity solutions, the Type Approval Certificate for its SDoT Data Diode. The solution is the world's first software-defined data diode achieving certification in compliance with the UR E27 standards of the International Association of Classification Societies (IACS).

infodas has been taking a swift and decisive step towards enhancing cyber resilience in the industry, with the introduction of its next-generation SDoT Data Diode. The SDoT solution forms a logical separation of networks with a secure return channel, thanks to its unique and evaluated security architecture, which can effectively prevent side-channel attacks. It enables fast and high-performance unidirectional data transfer via numerous protocols in a compact form factor between security zones, such as OT/IT, navigation systems, cargo management systems and many others. The use of the infodas SDoT Data Diode enables ships to achieve a higher cybersecurity classification notation according to Bureau Veritas NR659 Rules.

This type approval is the first of its kind granted to a software-defined data diode by Bureau Veritas, in compliance with IACS UR E27 requirements and BV NR659 Rules. The high-level certification encompasses structured and rigorous procedures for the approval of cybersecurity components. It not only validates the effectiveness of software-defined cross-domain solutions in securing robust information, but also positions them as a convincing alternative to hardware-based data diodes, offering high performance, usability and flexibility.

Managers and stakeholders in the shipping industry are compelled to adapt to the latest standards for protecting their digital infrastructures to counteract the rapid pace of development. With the implementation of the infodas SDoT Data Diode, maritime operators are able to upgrade their IT infrastructure without extensive efforts, while gaining access to a notably faster, more flexible solution, resulting in substantial cost savings.



