2024 April 11 17:03

Japanese joint venture explores MAN B&W 60-bore ammonia engine for bulker

Imabari Shipbuilding will install an MAN B&W 7S60ME-Ammonia engine with SCR in connection with the construction of a 200,000 dwt class bulk carrier for a joint venture between K Line, NS United and Itochu Corporation, according to MAN's release. The business represents one of the first projects for MAN Energy Solutions’ ammonia-powered engine that is currently under development in Denmark. MITSUI E&S will build the engine in Japan.



Thomas S. Hansen, Head of Sales and Promotion, MAN Energy Solutions, said: “MAN Energy Solutions has developed this engine since 2019 with over 100,000 man-hours recorded in that time. This first MAN B&W ammonia engine is a 60-bore type, which is applicable to a broad range of vessel segments. We believe that the success of ammonia as a marine fuel strongly relies on a safe introduction to the market. We will therefore monitor a number of engines entering operation at sea to ensure that the engine design and functionality of the auxiliary systems meet our expectations before the engine is formally introduced to our marine-engine programme as part of a full sales release. In the short term, we expect a fast uptake of ammonia-fuelled engines towards the end of the decade as we obtain positive seagoing experience from the first engines. In the long term, we expect ammonia to comprise around 35% of fuel used onboard large merchant-marine vessels by 2050 due to lower production cost compared to other e-fuels relevant for large merchant-marine vessels.”