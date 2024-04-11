2024 April 11 15:42

MOL holds naming and launching ceremony for the 1st LNG-fueled ferry on Oarai-Tomakomai route

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. and its group company MOL Sunflower Ltd. today announced that the naming and launching ceremony for the first of two LNG-fueled ferries, which are under construction at Naikai Zosen Corporation, was held at Innoshima Shipyard on April 11, according to the company's release.

The vessel was given its name Sunflower Kamuy by Tomoyasu Marutani, Chairman of Secoma Company Limited, and then his wife, Michiko Marutani, performed the ceremonial rope cutting. The vessel will be delivered at Naikai Shipbuilding in December 2024 and is slated to enter service on the late-night Oarai-Tomakomai route operated by MOL Sunflower in early 2025. The second of the two new vessels is scheduled to enter service on the same route within 2025.

With the addition of these vessels, the MOL Group will operate a fleet of four LNG-fueled ferries on east-west routes in Japan by 2025, joining the Sunflower Kurenai and Sunflower Murasaki, which went into service on the Osaka-Beppu route in 2023.



