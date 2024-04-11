2024 April 11 15:18

Bahamas port goes electric with Konecranes Gottwald Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Crane

Arawak Port Development Limited (APD) has ordered a Konecranes Gottwald ESP.6 mobile harbor crane to add substantial extra capacity to their terminal at the Port of Nassau. This crane will be the first at the port to run on mains power, which means zero emissions during operation. The crane was ordered in Q1 2024 and will be delivered in Q3 2024, according to the company's release.

APD operates one of the largest port facilities in the Caribbean, and is expanding its Nassau facilities with new container handling equipment to keep pace with growing demand. With one Konecranes Gottwald Generation 6 mobile harbor crane already operating at the harbor, APD ordered another to fully leverage the crane’s high capacity and outstanding performance, plus its lower emissions from electric operation.



This contract is part of Ecolifting, Konecranes’ vision to increase its handprint – meaning the beneficial environmental impact that can be achieved with our product and service portfolio – while reducing customers’ carbon footprints. From eco-optimizing diesel drives to hybridization and fully-electrified fleets, we will continue to do more with less.





