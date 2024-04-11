  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 April 11 14:28

    Siem Offshore announces sale of 9 vessels to majore shareholder

    Siem Offshore Inc. (the “Company”) has agreed to sell 9 of its vessels (Siem Barracuda, Siem Stingray, Siem Opal, Siem Pearl, Siem Topaz, Siem Pilot, Siem Pride, Siem Symphony and Siem Thiima) to the major shareholder Siem Sustainable Energy S.a r.l and related companies (“Siem”) in exchange for 35% of the Company’s shares. Siem will thereafter cease to be a shareholder in the Company and Kristian Siem does not offer himself for election at the annual shareholders meeting scheduled to be held on the 7th of May 2024, the Company said in a media release.

    The 9 vessels are 3 AHTS, 4 PSV and 2 OSCV. The vessels will be transferred to Siem as soon as practical and before 1 July 2024. Siem will assume $ 117.5 mill of existing vessel debt as part of the transaction.

    The Company will continue to manage the 9 vessels under industry standard ship management agreements for a minimum period of one year.

    Kristian Siem, Chairman of the Company commented on the transaction:
    “The Company has two major shareholders with different values, culture and objectives. Clear focus in the direction of the Company’s organisation is essential for results. There are several ways forward which may serve the Company well, but only one avenue can be chosen and only one party can hold the helm. I have spent the past 30 years building the Company with an effective organisation which enjoys a high reputation. My job is completed and I hand over to other owners. I thank all the people in the Company, on shore and offshore, for their contribution to this journey, for their loyalty to the Company’s long term interest and for the pleasure it has been working together. My hope is that the new leadership will stay on a steady course and I wish the Company and all my past colleagues well.”

    The Company would like to thank its founder, Mr. Kristian Siem, for his long-standing tenure as Chairman of the Board. Mr Siem has been instrumental in the prosperous development of the Company, not least enabled with the support from Siem Industries Group during challenging times. His contributions are highly valued and have provided the Company with a strong platform to take advantage of the many opportunities ahead. Mr. Siem and the other main shareholders of the Company, have decided to split the Company's assets according to their current ownership. The parties have reached an amicable agreement, supported by a vast majority of the Company's shareholders.

    Siem Offshore fleet consists of 26 vessels, including large Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessels, Platform Supply Vessels, Multipurpose field & ROV Support Vessels, Offshore Subsea Construction Vessels and Well-Intervention Vessels designed to meet the most challenging environments.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 April 11

18:03 INFODAS granted world’s first type approval for software-defined data diode
17:31 The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore receives 19 proposals to support early adopters of electric port vessels
17:03 Japanese joint venture explores MAN B&W 60-bore ammonia engine for bulker
16:45 WTO forecasts rebound in global trade but warns of downside risks
16:02 Hitachi Zosen Corporation, MOL and Yanmar Power Technology achieve a 93.8% reduction in methane slip from LNG-powered vessels
15:42 MOL holds naming and launching ceremony for the 1st LNG-fueled ferry on Oarai-Tomakomai route
15:18 Bahamas port goes electric with Konecranes Gottwald Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Crane
14:45 Mediterranean shipwreck kills at least 8 migrants, dozens rescued
14:28 Siem Offshore announces sale of 9 vessels to majore shareholder
14:23 Russia begins diesel exports to Sudan, LSEG data shows
13:44 JSI Alliance completes scope in Basrah Refinery Upgrading Project
13:12 MITSUI to jointly develop ammonia fueled bulk carriers with five partners
12:32 Kongsberg Maritime to supply Promas propulsion systems for the USCG’s new OPC programme
10:54 CWS Airfin350 receives AiP from Bureau Veritas
10:22 Nesec contributes to the funding of maritime battery developer EST-Floattech
09:52 Finnlines launches new service between Malmo and Swinoujscie

2024 April 10

18:20 First companies confirmed for innovation hub NextGen Demo in the port of Antwerp-Bruges
17:01 ClassNK issues type approval certificate for CBM management software developed by Samsung Heavy Industries
16:40 DNV awards AIP to HMD for new ammonia-powered LPG carrier designs
16:09 Kongsberg to provide maritime surveillance services to Norway
14:42 NYK completes basic design process using only 3D drawings for new oceangoing vessel
14:26 Japan's 1st hydrogen and bio fuel hybrid passenger ship 'Hanaria' starts service in Kitakyushu
13:42 The Port of Antwerp-Bruges to receive €3.2 million in EU subsidies to install an onshore power installation for cruise ships in Zeebrugge
13:17 Maersk employees innovate a system to deliver fresh water from Maersk’s vessels to ports
12:43 PetroChina plans to increase the number of LNG tankers to 25 by 2030
12:07 Ningbo-Zhoushan port container volume up 11.7% to 9.14 million TEU in Q1 2024
11:50 Hambantota International Port, Sri Lanka, commences container operations
11:25 Galveston LNG Bunker Port plans to build liquefied natural gas plant at Houston port complex
10:57 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding receives order for ammonia fuel supply system for ammonia-powered marine engine
10:29 Wallenius Wilhelmsen secures multi-year contract with global player in the premium car segment
09:58 Marlink’s next generation network solution enhances onboard digital experience at TUI Cruises

2024 April 9

18:06 Rolls-Royce, Landmark and ASCO collaborate on CO2 recovery power generation solutions
17:31 TotalEnergies expands its partnership with SONATRACH in Algeria
17:13 Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry expands Zhoushan ship repair capacity
16:41 Largest ship-to-ship LBM bunkering executed by STX Group, Hapag-Lloyd and Titan Clean Fuels
16:01 The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and ST Engineering AirX collaborate on Wing-in-Ground trials
15:53 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins 631.9 bln-won order for 4 ammonia carriers
15:13 Berge Bulk launches hyper-efficient Newcastlemax vessel
14:43 ZIM overtakes Yang Ming to become 9th largest container line
14:22 ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsements for Products & Solutions to two elemental technologies of “CMP-MAP”
12:41 Silverstream completes further LNG retrofit of Silverstream System at Seatrium yard in Singapore
12:11 Bureau Veritas awards AiP for methanol dual fuel system to Sasaki Shipbuilding
11:30 Fincantieri is finalizing a major agreement with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to construct four cruise ships
11:00 Stena Line acquires shares in Africa Morocco Link
10:43 Wartsila ANCS unveils NACOS PLATINUM Solid State X-Band Radar
10:23 Korean shipbuilders increase orders for LPG and LNG tankers in the first quarter of 2024
09:51 The Hellenic Ports Association and the Association of Passenger Shipping Companies sign MoU

2024 April 8

18:04 Pembina Pipeline Corporation announces significant progress on Cedar LNG
17:24 AP Moller - Maersk challenges the sale to ICTSI of the largest container port in sub-Saharan Africa
17:02 Orsted and Cadeler sign long-term agreement for offshore wind installation vessel capacity
16:35 G2 Ocean fleet expands with up to four additional dual-fuel vessels
16:05 Damen to supply steering gear, bridge controls and propeller nozzles for four new Royal Bodewes cargo and ro-ro vessels
15:42 RINA and World Bank Group sign new contract to support green Indonesia's maritime transport
15:10 ClassNK issues SOF for analysis of hull performance and operational profile for ship in service
14:45 Schedule reliability of major shipping lines improves in February 2024
13:22 SITC Line leases 2000TEU inverter compressor energy-saving reefer containers
12:51 Maersk opens new warehouse in Sri Lanka
12:24 AtoB@C Shipping takes delivery of Stellamar
11:52 TECO 2030 receives AIP for containerized fuel cell power generator
11:35 The Valencia Port Authority receives four bids for the construction of the North Terminal
10:45 Eagle Bulk shareholders approve merger with Star Bulk
10:23 HMM signs MoU with Shanghai International Port Group on clean marine fuel bunkering
09:59 Manta Marine Technologies installs shore power systems for Finnlines’ Finnmaid, Finnstar and Finnlady

2024 April 7

15:31 Port Everglades marks commissioning of new container cranes
14:04 Peel Ports Group seeking bids for £750 million construction works
12:41 MDL supports Saipem on Greece INGS
11:52 Snam to increase its stake in Adriatic LNG to 30%
10:27 Shearwater Geoservices completes $700 million debt refinancing
10:04 New global maritime recruitment platform up and running after extensive testing
09:11 Metal Shark debuts autonomous “Prowler” military USV and “Frenzy” micro-USV