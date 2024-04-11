2024 April 11 12:32

Kongsberg Maritime to supply Promas propulsion systems for the USCG’s new OPC programme

This initial contract is to supply Kongsberg Maritime equipment for the fifth ship



Kongsberg Maritime says it has been selected by Austal USA to supply its Promas propulsion system to the latest ship in the United States Coast Guard’s new Offshore Patrol Cutter (OPC) Heritage Class programme.



This initial contract is to supply Kongsberg Maritime equipment for the fifth ship, Coast Guard Cutter Pickering, which is the first to be built by Austal USA at their yard in Mobile, Alabama.



The Coast Guard’s new OPC programme represents a significant investment in maritime capability and is expected to run up to 25 ships. The new vessels will replace the Coast Guard’s medium endurance cutters and meet the need for long-term offshore capability to maintain current and future mission effectiveness.