    JSI Alliance completes scope in Basrah Refinery Upgrading Project

    On 11 March, MV Svenja discharged her cargo of 9 modules. The discharge marked the completion of the JSI Alliance’s scope of work in the Basrah Refinery Upgrading Project for JGC Corporation, according to the company's release. The Alliance’s undertaking of this large-scale, complex logistical project was made possible by its comprehensive approach featuring in-house engineering, project management, QSHE and experienced crew.

    The Alliance dedicated two vessels to the project; the Jumbo Kinetic with her two 1,500 t cranes, and the MV Svenja with two 1,000 t cranes. Together, the Jumbo Kinetic and MV Svenja undertook transport of 84 modules using JCG's specially designed lifting frame. The two vessels were selected due to their having the required capabilities for lifting and transporting the modules, while being small enough to access the restricted Morimatsu plant in Nantong, where the cargo was loaded. 

    A number of other vessels from the combined JSI Alliance fleet performed supporting roles in the execution of this significant project, undertaking a series of seven voyages consisting of equipment including seven, 82 m, 800 t bullet tanks. 

    Representing the main logistical scope in the Basrah project, the undertaking has seen JSI transport some 450,000 frts of cargo over a period of twelve months. By pooling its vessels, the Alliance is able to provide a flexible service, whereby it can ensure the availability of a vessel with the required capabilities, while continuing to support other clients. This has proven to be of considerable value during the Basrah project, allowing the Alliance to swap out modules, using the most suitable vessel for each voyage and avoiding interruptions to the workflow. 

    At the same time, the Alliance was able to put its vessels to work on other projects in between cargoes, thereby avoiding congestion at the single berth available in Nantong. 

    This was just one of the many steps JSI took to ensure optimal efficiency during the project. Other measures included investing in HPME rigging and increasing the number of crew onboard the vessels. An additional gain in efficiency was achieved with the development of a straightforward enhancement of the lifting frame. 

    JSI devised a system whereby wooden blocks were added  to the lifting beam to create an extension of the guideline. With this, the process of hooking on the modules was sped up in a safe manner. Based on such measures, the project became increasingly efficient over time, with module transportation rising from one module per day at the outset, to nine modules during a six-day period at its conclusion. 

    JSI Alliance stands for sea logistics of all types of heavy lift, break bulk and project cargo in any market. Three of the break bulk and heavy lift carriers, Jumbo Shipping, SAL Heavy Lift and Intermarine, combine their strengths and resources to deliver the maritime transport solutions. Three united teams and three fleets operate as one shared fleet – specialized in their business field. JSI Alliance controls and operates a mix of both owned and chartered project cargo vessels, in total 50, hereof 25 high-end project cargo vessels. With three DP2 vessels, four semi-submersible deck carriers, two range-extending Fly-Jibs and eleven ice-class vessels, the JSI Alliance can reach almost any location and master the most demanding scopes. Additionally, time charter vessels can be organized should it be needed.

