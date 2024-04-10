2024 April 10 17:01

ClassNK issues type approval certificate for CBM management software developed by Samsung Heavy Industries

ClassNK has issued a type approval certificate for the Condition Based Maintenance (CBM) management software "SVESSEL CBM" developed by Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI), according to the company's release.

CBM has garnered attention as an elemental technology for autonomous ships being developed against the background of advancements in sensing and IoT technology in recent years, as it enables the remote real-time monitoring and diagnosis of the condition of engines etc., serving as a key enabler for maintenance automation.

ClassNK has established Part B Annex 9.1.3 of its "Rules for the Survey and Construction of Steel Ships" which outlines detailed requirements for using CBM in class survey.