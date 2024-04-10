2024 April 10 14:26

Japan's 1st hydrogen and bio fuel hybrid passenger ship 'Hanaria' starts service in Kitakyushu

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. today announced that the hybrid passenger ship 'Hanaria', which uses hydrogen and biodiesel as fuels, started service in Kitakyushu. The ship was built at the Hongawara Ship Yard Co., Ltd. for MOL Group company MOTENA-Sea, Ltd. MOTENA-Sea, Ltd., backed by investments from MOL Techno-Trade, Ltd..



This is the first passenger ship in Japan that can select propulsion energy from hydrogen fuel cells, lithium-ion batteries, and biodiesel fuel, achieving a greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction rate of 53%-100% compared to conventional fossil-fueled vessels of the same class.

The ship's first-floor passenger cabin features a large 98-inch monitor and projector in the front, opening up a wide range of applications beyond transportation, such as events, environmental education, and venues for international conferences. In addition, the second-floor passenger cabins are designed so passengers can enjoy cruising while feeling the breeze from the ship's deck.

Passengers can enjoy a variety of cruise routes, such as the "Worship Cruise," which visits the three shrines facing the Kanmon Straits, Mekari-Jinja, Akama Jingu, and Kameyama Hachimangu Shrine; the "Kanmon Straits Cruise," which visits famous landmarks such as Kanmon Bridge, which connects Honshu and Kyushu; and the "Factory Night View Cruise", showcasing nighttime views of industrial heritage sites.

The MOL Group has positioned environmental strategy as a key element of its "BLUE ACTION 2035" management plan, and set the target of achieving net zero GHG emissions by 2050 through some strategies such as adopting clean fuels to vessels and efficient operations in the "MOL Group Environmental Vision 2.2".