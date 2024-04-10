  The version for the print
    The Port of Antwerp-Bruges to receive €3.2 million in EU subsidies to install an onshore power installation for cruise ships in Zeebrugge

    Port of Antwerp-Bruges is to receive a European grant of 3.2 million euros for a shore power installation for cruise ships in Zeebrugge. From 2026, cruise ships will be able to purchase green electricity when docked. It will be four years before this becomes mandatory across Europe, according to the company's release.

    The plans to build a shore power facility here fit within the project call from the EU's Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Facility (AFIF) programme as part of the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF). The Port Authority submitted the project and, today, the EU announced 3.2 million euros in subsidies for the shore power installation.

    Cruise ships consume a lot of energy while at the dock. Thanks to the shore power installation, cruise ships docking in Zeebrugge will be able to switch to green electricity from the high-voltage grid. This eliminates the need for them to generate their own electricity with diesel generators. That means no more emissions and also eliminates the noise from the running generators. In this way the impact on the environment, climate and surroundings reduces substantially.

2024 April 10

18:20 First companies confirmed for innovation hub NextGen Demo in the port of Antwerp-Bruges
17:01 ClassNK issues type approval certificate for CBM management software developed by Samsung Heavy Industries
16:40 DNV awards AIP to HMD for new ammonia-powered LPG carrier designs
16:09 Kongsberg to provide maritime surveillance services to Norway
14:42 NYK completes basic design process using only 3D drawings for new oceangoing vessel
14:26 Japan's 1st hydrogen and bio fuel hybrid passenger ship 'Hanaria' starts service in Kitakyushu
13:42 The Port of Antwerp-Bruges to receive €3.2 million in EU subsidies to install an onshore power installation for cruise ships in Zeebrugge
13:17 Maersk employees innovate a system to deliver fresh water from Maersk’s vessels to ports
12:43 PetroChina plans to increase the number of LNG tankers to 25 by 2030
12:07 Ningbo-Zhoushan port container volume up 11.7% to 9.14 million TEU in Q1 2024
11:50 Hambantota International Port, Sri Lanka, commences container operations
11:25 Galveston LNG Bunker Port plans to build liquefied natural gas plant at Houston port complex
10:57 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding receives order for ammonia fuel supply system for ammonia-powered marine engine
10:29 Wallenius Wilhelmsen secures multi-year contract with global player in the premium car segment
09:58 Marlink’s next generation network solution enhances onboard digital experience at TUI Cruises

2024 April 9

18:06 Rolls-Royce, Landmark and ASCO collaborate on CO2 recovery power generation solutions
17:31 TotalEnergies expands its partnership with SONATRACH in Algeria
17:13 Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry expands Zhoushan ship repair capacity
16:41 Largest ship-to-ship LBM bunkering executed by STX Group, Hapag-Lloyd and Titan Clean Fuels
16:01 The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and ST Engineering AirX collaborate on Wing-in-Ground trials
15:53 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins 631.9 bln-won order for 4 ammonia carriers
15:13 Berge Bulk launches hyper-efficient Newcastlemax vessel
14:43 ZIM overtakes Yang Ming to become 9th largest container line
14:22 ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsements for Products & Solutions to two elemental technologies of “CMP-MAP”
12:41 Silverstream completes further LNG retrofit of Silverstream System at Seatrium yard in Singapore
12:11 Bureau Veritas awards AiP for methanol dual fuel system to Sasaki Shipbuilding
11:30 Fincantieri is finalizing a major agreement with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to construct four cruise ships
11:00 Stena Line acquires shares in Africa Morocco Link
10:43 Wartsila ANCS unveils NACOS PLATINUM Solid State X-Band Radar
10:23 Korean shipbuilders increase orders for LPG and LNG tankers in the first quarter of 2024
09:51 The Hellenic Ports Association and the Association of Passenger Shipping Companies sign MoU

2024 April 8

18:04 Pembina Pipeline Corporation announces significant progress on Cedar LNG
17:24 AP Moller - Maersk challenges the sale to ICTSI of the largest container port in sub-Saharan Africa
17:02 Orsted and Cadeler sign long-term agreement for offshore wind installation vessel capacity
16:35 G2 Ocean fleet expands with up to four additional dual-fuel vessels
16:05 Damen to supply steering gear, bridge controls and propeller nozzles for four new Royal Bodewes cargo and ro-ro vessels
15:42 RINA and World Bank Group sign new contract to support green Indonesia's maritime transport
15:10 ClassNK issues SOF for analysis of hull performance and operational profile for ship in service
14:45 Schedule reliability of major shipping lines improves in February 2024
13:22 SITC Line leases 2000TEU inverter compressor energy-saving reefer containers
12:51 Maersk opens new warehouse in Sri Lanka
12:24 AtoB@C Shipping takes delivery of Stellamar
11:52 TECO 2030 receives AIP for containerized fuel cell power generator
11:35 The Valencia Port Authority receives four bids for the construction of the North Terminal
10:45 Eagle Bulk shareholders approve merger with Star Bulk
10:23 HMM signs MoU with Shanghai International Port Group on clean marine fuel bunkering
09:59 Manta Marine Technologies installs shore power systems for Finnlines’ Finnmaid, Finnstar and Finnlady

2024 April 7

15:31 Port Everglades marks commissioning of new container cranes
14:04 Peel Ports Group seeking bids for £750 million construction works
12:41 MDL supports Saipem on Greece INGS
11:52 Snam to increase its stake in Adriatic LNG to 30%
10:27 Shearwater Geoservices completes $700 million debt refinancing
10:04 New global maritime recruitment platform up and running after extensive testing
09:11 Metal Shark debuts autonomous “Prowler” military USV and “Frenzy” micro-USV

2024 April 6

15:18 New green international shipping routes backed by government funding
14:07 Bergen Engines methanol-ready notation receives DNV approval
13:56 Attica Group announces positive results in 2023 with turnover rising 11%
12:06 Unified Command dive teams recover body of missing worker in Baltimore
10:48 UK Gov't selects X-energy and Cavendish Nuclear for first AMR award from FNEF

2024 April 5

18:00 Maersk to resume the Panama Canal transit
17:35 Israel approves reopening of Erez crossing into Gaza, use of Ashdod port for aid
17:05 Busan New Port opens fully automated terminal
16:54 ClassNK signs a joint research and development agreement with Nihon Shipyard and IMC
16:15 DNV issues GASA to HD Hyundai for ‘world-first’ hybrid super-strength support structure
15:44 ONE redesigns its Scan Baltic feeder services
15:24 KOTUG signs framework agreement with Padmos for construction of complete E-pusher lineup
14:43 Finnlines starts a new daily service between Sweden and Poland
14:25 Ship recycling of bulk carriers, tankers and container ships over the past two years fall to its lowest level in 20 years
13:32 X-Press Feeders signs MOU with six European ports for green shipping corridors
13:02 MOL starts commercial operation of FSRU for Indonesia's Jawa 1 LNG-fired power plant