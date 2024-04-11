2024 April 11 10:54

CWS Airfin350 receives AiP from Bureau Veritas

Airfin350, the world’s first asymmetrical rigid and foldable wing designed by the French sail developer Computed Wing Sail (CWS), has recently been granted Approval in Principle (AiP) by Bureau Veritas, according to the company's release.

CWS has been dedicated to crafting a distinctive unit capable of significantly reducing fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by ingeniously utilizing wind power. It aims to achieve high performance with an asymmetrical rigid wing while also maximizing adaptability to various wind conditions through foldability.

The wing sail Airfin350 is an automated wind propulsion system, with a thick asymmetrical wing profile capable of adjusting orientation and tack to optimize performance based on ship conditions, sea state, and wind speed. It also possesses the ability to symmetrically fold during adverse conditions to minimize forces. Additionally, the system offers optional flat folding. Measuring 354m2 as a slotted and cambered airfoil, it can be scaled down to less than 21 meters in height. Production of this patented technology has already commenced in Saint Nazaire, France.

The AiP was conducted in accordance with Bureau Veritas rule notations NR206 Wind propulsion systems and NR467 Rules for the Classification of Steel Ships.