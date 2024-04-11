2024 April 11 09:52

Finnlines launches new service between Malmo and Swinoujscie

The shipping company Finnlines newly announced the launch of a new service between Malmö, Sweden and Świnoujście, Poland with first departure this morning on April 10. Finnlines thus expands its network and now connects to over 20 ports across Europe.



Finnfellow will operate the route daily in both directions, in the morning from Malmö and with evening service from Świnoujście.



Finnlines’ new route to Poland marks its second expansion into the region, following nearly 30 years of successful operations on the Finland–Poland route. Finnlines aims to further expand its route network in this important market by connecting the West Pomerania area in Poland to Malmö, the third largest city in Sweden. Malmö offers convenient connections to other parts of Sweden as well as to Denmark. Finnlines has been operating from Malmö since 2002 and, in addition to the new Poland route, the shipping company also offers daily liner services to Travemünde in Germany.



Finnlines is a shipping operator of freight and passenger services in the Baltic Sea, the North Sea and the Bay of Biscay. The company is a part of the Grimaldi Group, one of the world’s largest operators of ro-ro vessels and the largest operator of the Motorways of the Sea in Europe for both passengers and freight. This affiliation enables Finnlines to offer liner services to and from any destination in the Mediterranean, West Africa, North and South America as well as Asia and Australia.