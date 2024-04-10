2024 April 10 12:07

Ningbo-Zhoushan port container volume up 11.7% to 9.14 million TEU in Q1 2024

In the first quarter of this year, Ningbo-Zhoushan Port recorded container volume of 9.14 million TEU, up 11.7% year-on-year.



The port's cargo turnover in the first quarter amounted to 353 million tons, which is 6.8% more than in the same period last year.



Ningbo-Zhoushan Port offers more than 300 container shipping services to more than 600 ports around the world. The 100,000 ton class container terminal cluster in the Meishan Port area recently became fully operational with an annual container handling capacity of 10 million TEU.